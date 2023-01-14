"...Gov Ravi may have come from Bihar who sells Pani puri, Soan papdi in Tamil Nadu", says DMK leader Bharathi

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER/PTI DMK leader RS Bharathi (L) and Tamil Nadu's Governor R N Ravi (R)

Tamil Nadu Governor controversy: Amid a war of wars between Tamil Nadu's Governor R N Ravi and the State government, a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader compared his "insights" with the "vendors who come from Bihar to the state in order to sell Panipuri (a street food) and Soan papdi".

The controversial statement from DMK leader RS Bharathi came days after Governor Ravi skipped some paras/portions of the government-prepared Address and also included his own points. Notably, the portions not used by Ravi include the ‘Dravidian model of governance’ and ‘Tamil Nadu continues to be a haven of peace.’ Since then, a war of words has erupted between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor.

DMK leader compares Ravi with people who come from Bihar and sell street foods in Tamil Nadu

While addressing a public gathering on Saturday, Bharathi asserted he had highlighted about Governor's understanding regarding the state during the last party meeting. He compared Ravi to the people who especially come from Bihar via train with the aim of selling Panipuri and Soan papdi in the state. Bharathi claimed that the governor had also come on the same "train".

"I had earlier stated that those who sell Soan papdi and Panipuri don't know the pride of Tamil Nadu. I said this in a meeting. I came to know that many have come from Bihar and I think the Governor has similarly come by train," said the DMK leader.

It is worth mentioning that the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday officially recorded its ‘agony’ over Governor Ravi omitting and including some portions in the customary Governor’s Address on January 9. A resolution, moved by Stalin, was adopted in the Assembly to record only the portions of Ravi’s address that were prepared and approved by the government. In a face-off, unseen before, Ravi walked out of the Assembly.

"we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down"

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?" "If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

(With inputs from agencies)

