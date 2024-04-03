Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amit Shah to hold road shows, public meeting in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct four road shows and one public meeting during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu starting from Thursday (April 4). As the Lok Sabha polls 2024 is just round the corner, Home Minister Shah's impending two-day excursion to Tamil Nadu emerges as a strategic move in the political landscape of the state.

Commencing from Thursday, Shah's itinerary, that comprises four road shows and one public meeting, underscores the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) concerted efforts to bolster its presence and sway in Tamil Nadu.

Road show in Tamil Nadu

Shah will kickstart his campaign with a road show in Tamil Nadu's Theni town on Thursday afternoon, followed by a pivotal public meeting in Madurai later in the evening. His agenda also includes a significant stop at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, symbolizing an attempt to resonate with the religious sentiments of the electorate.

The following day is poised for a relentless on slaught of political engagement, as Shah gears up for three consecutive road shows slated from Friday morning till afternoon. These road shows are strategically planned across diverse locations in Tamil Nadu, covering Karaikudi in Sivaganga, the bustling route from Asath Nagar junction to the New Bus Stand in Tenkasi, and the vibrant Thakkalai area in Kanniyakumari.

Shah's visit not only signifies the BJP's fervent bid to fortify its electoral footing in Tamil Nadu but also underscores the state's increasing significance in the national political arena. With the Lok Sabha elections looming large, Shah's presence in Tamil Nadu serves as a potent manifestation of the BJP's ambitions to make significant inroads in the southern state's political landscape.

Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase

All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will vote in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

2019 poll results

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to Independents.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy, says Amit Shah in Rajasthan

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Amit Shah holds road show in Sikar ahead of Lok Sabha polls