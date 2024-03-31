Rajasthan: Amit Shah holds road show in Sikar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shah also greeted people and waved at them during the roadshow which attracted a huge crowd.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Sikar on Sunday campaigning for the BJP candidate from the seat. Sikar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of The state that will go to polls in a few weeks. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and party candidate and two-time MP Swami Sumedhanand. Shah reached Jaipur and held a meeting of party leaders from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Dausa, Karauli-Dholpur, Nagaur, Churu and Jhunjhunu before going to Sikar for the roadshow.

Shah, CM Sharma and Sumedhanand held the roadshow in an open vehicle. People showered flowers at the vehicle during the roadshow and raised slogans in support of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Shah also greeted people and waved at them during the roadshow which attracted a huge crowd. In the general elections, the main opposition Congress has tied up with the CPI(M) in Rajasthan. Under the alliance, the CPI(M) has fielded former MLA Amraram from the Jat-dominated Sikar seat. Sikar is also the hometown of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, whose assembly constituency, Laxmangarh, falls under the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency. Of the eight assembly segments under Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, five are held by the Congress and three by the BJP.

What is the schedule for polls in Rajasthan?

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26, and Sikar is among 12 seats where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19. The other Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

