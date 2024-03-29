Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 2.54 crore voters for first phase poll in Rajasthan, 13 above 120 years of age

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, the first phase will witness voting on 12 seats on April 19, with over 25.4 crore registered voters. The Election Department has released consolidated voter lists for these constituencies. According to a senior official of the department, these voter lists comprise a total of 254,296,10 registered voters, including 1,14,069 service voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that as per the published voter lists for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the total number of general voters is 253,155,41, with 132,895,38 males, 120,256,99 females, and 304 third gender voters. Additionally, 798,520 new voters aged 18 to 19 years will be exercising their voting rights for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, there are a total of 251,250 differently-abled voters in these areas.

Lowest voters in Dausa

It's notable that the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan are scheduled in two phases on April 19 and 26. In the first phase, voting will be conducted on April 19 across 12 constituencies: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur.

Chief Electoral Officer Gupta mentioned in a statement that among these 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase, Jaipur has the highest number of voters, totalling 22,87,350, while the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency has the lowest number of voters at 18,99,304. Additionally, the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of voters above 100 years of age, with 1,802 individuals, and there are 13 elderly voters above 120 years of age.

Increase in number of voters by about 22.5 lakhs

Gupta said that in the year 2024, a total of 2,54,29,610 voters were registered across these 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, with 2,53,15,541 being general voters. In comparison, during the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,31,79,625 voters, out of which 2,30,68,868 were general voters. This indicates an increase of approximately 22.5 lakh voters in these areas.

Regarding polling arrangements, Gupta mentioned that there are a total of 24,370 polling stations for the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, including 23,651 polling stations and 719 auxiliary polling stations. Similarly, for the second phase of voting, there are 28,756 polling stations, consisting of 28,105 polling stations and 651 auxiliary polling stations. Thus, the state has a total of 53,126 polling stations.

Also Read: Congress replaces Sunil Sharma with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in Jaipur Lok Sabha seat after uproar

Also Read: Congress announces two candidates for Rajasthan, leaves Nagaur seat for alliance partner Hanuman Beniwal's RLP