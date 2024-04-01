Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy, says Amit Shah in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress leader has no right to talk about democracy and asserted that the BJP is coming to power in full power and People of the country are ready to make Narendra Modi prime minister for third time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conducted a massive roadshow in Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, campaigning for the BJP candidate from the seat.

"Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy; his grandmother put lakhs of people in jail during Emergency, banned parties. The one who commits corruption will go behind the bars." Taking a swipe at INDIA bloc, Shah said, "No matter how many parties you gather, only Modi is going to come."

"At a public rally in Jodhpur, Home Minister Amit Shah says, "PM Modi has worked to make India prosperous. I want to talk about 'Modi's guarantee', make PM Modi the PM again and he will make India the third largest economy...PM Modi has fulfilled all the promises that we made since the foundation of the BJP."

Criticising the Congress, Shah said, "Former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru committed a mistake by having Article 370 in Kashmir. PM Modi ended Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and raised the Indian flag in Kashmir. For 70 years, the Congress party has diverted from the issue of the Ram Temple at 'Ram Janmbhoomi' but PM Modi has not only laid the foundation stone but also did the 'Pran Pratistha' on January 22."

The other Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.