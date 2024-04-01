Monday, April 01, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy, says Amit Shah in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy, says Amit Shah in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26, and Sikar is among 12 seats where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2024 15:43 IST
Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI Amit Shah

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress leader has no right to talk about democracy and asserted that the BJP is coming to power in full power and People of the country are ready to make Narendra Modi prime minister for third time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conducted a massive roadshow in Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, campaigning for the BJP candidate from the seat.

"Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy; his grandmother put lakhs of people in jail during Emergency, banned parties. The one who commits corruption will go behind the bars." Taking a swipe at INDIA bloc, Shah said, "No matter how many parties you gather, only Modi is going to come."

"At a public rally in Jodhpur, Home Minister Amit Shah says, "PM Modi has worked to make India prosperous. I want to talk about 'Modi's guarantee', make PM Modi the PM again and he will make India the third largest economy...PM Modi has fulfilled all the promises that we made since the foundation of the BJP."

Criticising the Congress, Shah said, "Former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru committed a mistake by having Article 370 in Kashmir. PM Modi ended Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and raised the Indian flag in Kashmir. For 70 years, the Congress party has diverted from the issue of the Ram Temple at 'Ram Janmbhoomi' but PM Modi has not only laid the foundation stone but also did the 'Pran Pratistha' on January 22."

The other Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

Related Stories
Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Congress' Sonal Patel challenge Amit Shah in BJP's bastion?

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Congress' Sonal Patel challenge Amit Shah in BJP's bastion?

Centre to consider revoking AFSPA, plans to pull back troops from Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Centre to consider revoking AFSPA, plans to pull back troops from Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Rajasthan: Amit Shah holds road show in Sikar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Rajasthan: Amit Shah holds road show in Sikar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement