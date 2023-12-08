Cyclone Michaung aftermath: People face shortage of basic necessities in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A woman retrieves her belongings at Kamatchi Amman Nagar area inundated with floodwater after heavy rainfall in aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai

Cyclone Michaung aftermath in Chennai: Amid days of waterlogging in the state of Tamil Nadu, the patience of the people of Chennai has broken as many residents of different areas complain of shortage of even drinking water and lack of cleanliness. In the Pattalam area in Chennai, roads are still waterlogged and the people are complaining of a lack of cleanliness and absence of necessities.

A resident even warned the politicians to not come to the area to seek vote during the elections."No one visited here. We struggled for three days without drinking water and milk. For seeking votes politicians come here. Where did they go now? Let them come this time. I will take care. We received nothing," a resident told media.

People in Chennai's Choolaimedu area are demanding to clear the garbage as piled garbage and drainage on the road may create health issues. After 5 days of waterlogging in the Choolaimedu area, the trees were cut down, and other waste has not yet been cleared by Chennai Corporation officials. Anandan, a resident of Choolaimedu said that no officials from the government have turned to our place to see our problem.

"We were suffering from water logging for the past 5 days. From yesterday water has decreased but still drainage and sewage are there in hour houses and roads. Till yesterday there was no electricity and now although it came but no internet connectivity is there. No officials from the government have turned to our place. Trees that fell in our area are still not cleared," he said.

Distribution of relief items:

Meanwhile, Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with other police personnel distributed relief materials to the people in the Perambur area on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be donating one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to help Tamil Nadu's recovery from Cyclone Michaung havoc. The Chief Minister has also called on all MPs and MLAs to do the same.

"I donate my one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for recovery from the Michaung storm disaster. I request all the members of the assembly and parliament to donate funds," said MK Stalin in a statement.

Tamil Nadu state is going through the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. Chennai stands as the worst affected city, leaving many areas waterlogged. Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives. In view of the heavy rainfall in the state, 2 trains from Mettupalayam and to Mettupalayam have been cancelled, the railway informed on Thursday.

Train No.06136, from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam train, scheduled to leave at 07.10 hrs, has been cancelled on December 8. Train No.06137 scheduled to leave from Udagamandalam to Mettupalayam train, at 14.00 hrs, has been cancelled on December 8.

