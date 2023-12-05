Cyclone Michaung: 13 trains stand cancelled | Check List here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Michaung

With the severe Cyclone Michaung poised for landfall by the Bapatla coast on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to be on high alert for taking up relief measures. In view of the heavy rain lashing Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm, the state government issued an alert for eight districts — Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada — while the chief minister set several relief efforts in motion.

A total of 236 relief camps have been set up across eight locations in Tamil Nadu, providing food, water, and other basic amenities to 9,634 individuals to date.

Meanwhile, Given the possibility of heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal, all the primary, upper primary, high school and anganwadi centre shall remain closed on December 6, 2023, said the office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Gajapati.

HERE IS THE LIST OF TRAINS WHICH HAVE BEEN CANCELLED/PARTIALLY CANCELLED

Sullurupeta-Nellore (06745) Nellore-Sullurupeta (06746) Nellore-Sullurupeta (06750) Sullurupeta-Nellore (06751) Nellore-Sullurupeta (06748) Sullurupeta-Nellore (06747) Chennai Central-Tirupati (16053) Chennal Central-Mumbai LTT (22180) Chennai Central-Bitragunta (17238) Chennai Central-Tirupati (16203) Tirupati-Chennai Central (16204) Thiruchchirapalli - Howrah (12664) Coimbatore-Barauni (06059)

