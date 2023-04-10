TN govt Vs Governor: 2nd resolution in assembly against RN Ravi seeking Centre, President's intervention

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MK Stalin slams Governor during his speech in the assemlby

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday witnessed the latest flashpoint between the DMK government and state Governor RN Ravi as the Stalin government passed a resolution against Ravi. AIADMK and BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the assembly before the resolution was passed in the house.

Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan on Monday moved a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Union government and the President to immediately issue appropriate instructions to the TN Governor to give assent to the bills passed by the assembly within a specific period of time.

"In order to establish the legislative power of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu and refrain Hon. Governor from continuing to act against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and thereby tarnishing the principles of democracy and the sovereignty of this august Legislative Assembly, this House unanimously insists that the Union Government and the Hon'ble President should immediately issue appropriate instructions to the Governor to assent to the Bills passed by this Assembly within a specific period," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in State Assembly.

Second resolution against TN Governor

The chief minister said it was the second resolution he brought in the assembly against the Governor.

Dr Ambedkar had said that Governor should not intervene within the authority of the State Government and also several Supreme Court orders have said that the Governor should be a guide, he added.

The resolution against TN Governor stating that Governor RN Ravi allegedly withheld assent to bills passed by State Assembly, has been passed unanimously during the State's Legislative Assembly 2023 Budget session today. Stain said that Governor is functioning against the welfare of the people.

