Sanatan Dharma row: BJP's Amit Malviya booked for distorting Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech

Sanatan Dharma row: The Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday registered a case against BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya for allegedly distorting state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma and spreading misinformation.

Malviya has reportedly been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi's remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.

In a post on X, Malviya had said that Udhayanidhi's recent remark on 'Sanatana Dharma' had called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follows it. "Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma," Malviya posted on X earlier.

Complaint filed in Trichy under several sections of IPC

The FIR was filed in Trichy on a complaint by DMK's district organiser and advocate KAV Dhinakaran, alleging that he twisted Udhayanidhi's speech out of context in a post on X. Malviya has been booked under sections 153, 153a, 504 and 505 (1) (b) by the Trichy police on Wednesday. The complaint was filed at the office of the Trichy Commissioner of Police, N Kamini.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent remark about 'Sanatana Dharma' stirred controversy, leading to criticism from various quarters, including Hindutva groups, political parties like the BJP, and others.

'Sanatana should be eradicated'

On September 2, DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi, sparked a new political row after he compared "Sanatana dharma" with dengue and malaria and said that it should eradicated and not merely opposed.

Speaking at a 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' organised here by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association, Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality.

"Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he said.

"Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality," said the minister.

