'I respect Sanatan Dharma': Mamata Banerjee distances herself from Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday distanced herself from the ongoing political outrage over DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma.

"Every religion has separate sentiments. India is about 'Unity in Diversity' which is our origin. We should not be involved in any matter which might hurt a section of people," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee amid controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks.

Mamata, without naming Stalin said she requested everybody to not comment on other religions.

"Instead of saying condemn, my humble request to everybody that we should not comment on anything which may hurt the major or small section of people," asserted Banerjee.

As DMK is a member of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned the direction of the controversy towards the opposition narating them as anti-Hindu.

Shah accuses opposition of insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank politics

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition parties over Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', accusing them of insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank and appeasement politics.

Alleging that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated.

Shah said DMK leaders, including the Tamil Nadu chief minister's son, are saying that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished.

He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of calling Hindu organisations more dangerous than the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"These people have talked about 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank appeasement. They have insulted ('Sanatan Dharma')," BJP leader Shah said at a public rally at Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district on the launch of the party's Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Rajasthan. Beneshwar Dham, a pilgrimage site for people from tribal communities, is located at the confluence of the Som, Mahi and the Jakham rivers on the Banswara-Dungarpur border.

Shah alleged that it was not the first time that votebank appeasement was in play.

"Manmohan Singh had said that minorities have the first right on the budget. We say that Dalits, tribals and backward (classes) have the first right," he said.

Shah also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said "Hindu organisations are more dangerous than the Lashkar-e-Taiba".

"You compare Hindu organisations with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Your minister used to say that Hindu terror is going on. This I.N.D.I.A alliance can go to any extent for votebank and appeasement politics," the senior BJP leader claimed.

