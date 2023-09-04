Maratha reservation row LIVE updates | Bandh called in parts of Maharashtra, CM Shinde to hold key meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sakal Maratha Samaj members stage a Rasta Roko protest on Pune-Solapur Highway

Maratha Reservation: The reservation in jobs and education provided by the state government to the Maratha community was quashed by the Supreme Court in May 2021, citing the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations among other grounds. Following this, a sit-in hunger strike, led by activist Manoj Jarange, over the demand for the Maratha reservation, began on August 29. However, the agitation turned violent on Friday after the authorities tried to shift him to a hospital. According to police, around 40 police personnel and some others were injured in the violence. The protesters pelted stones and torched at least 15 state transport buses and some private vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government will hold its cabinet sub-committee meeting over the Maratha reservation today. The meeting is scheduled to take place around 12 pm today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, both Deputy CM's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be present in the meeting.