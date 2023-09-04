Maratha reservation row LIVE updates | Bandh called in parts of Maharashtra, CM Shinde to hold key meeting

Monday, September 04, 2023
     
The Maratha community has announced a bandh in protest against the lathicharge on activists demanding reservations for the Maratha community in Maharashtra's Jalna.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Mumbai Updated on: September 04, 2023 12:04 IST
Sakal Maratha Samaj members stage a Rasta Roko protest on
Image Source : PTI Sakal Maratha Samaj members stage a Rasta Roko protest on Pune-Solapur Highway

Maratha Reservation: The reservation in jobs and education provided by the state government to the Maratha community was quashed by the Supreme Court in May 2021, citing the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations among other grounds. Following this, a sit-in hunger strike, led by activist Manoj Jarange, over the demand for the Maratha reservation, began on August 29. However, the agitation turned violent on Friday after the authorities tried to shift him to a hospital. According to police, around 40 police personnel and some others were injured in the violence. The protesters pelted stones and torched at least 15 state transport buses and some private vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government will hold its cabinet sub-committee meeting over the Maratha reservation today. The meeting is scheduled to take place around 12 pm today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, both Deputy CM's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be present in the meeting.

  • Sep 04, 2023 12:02 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bandh called in Aurangabad Maratha reservation protest

    The Maratha community announced a bandh today in Aurangabad. Heavy arrangements of the police force have been made in the Aurangabad district.

    Also, the leaves of all the policemen of Aurangabad have been cancelled. Two SRPF contingents have been called here. Besides, 500 home guards have also been deployed so that there is no lack of security. This bandh of the Maratha community taking place today has been supported by many small and big political parties including MIM and MNS.

  • Sep 04, 2023 12:00 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Maratha reservation protestors at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who is on his way to Jalna, meets  Maratha reservation protestors at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

  • Sep 04, 2023 11:57 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maratha reservation protestors block road in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar of Maharashtra

    Maratha reservation protestors block road in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar of Maharashtra.

  • Sep 04, 2023 11:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra govt to hold Cabinet sub-committee on reservation today

    The Maharashtra government will hold its cabinet sub-committee meeting over the Maratha reservation today. 

