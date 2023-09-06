PM Modi to ministers: Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana remark' needs proper response

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi attacks Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana remark'

PM Modi to ministers : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told ministers present at a meeting that DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks should be answered properly.

He further said that the restlessness of the opposition is visible and added, "The Opposition needs to read our Constitution." He said that the Opposition is creating a controversy to avoid the losses they have been facing for insulting the Sanatan.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday sparked a new political row after he compared "Sanatana dharma" with dengue and malaria and said that it should eradicated and not merely opposed.

Speaking at a 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' organised here by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association, Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality.

Following this, a war of words broke out between several BJP leaders and Udhayanidhi Stalin. Responding to his remark, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin and said that he was calling for the genocide of 80 per cent population of India, who follow Sanatan Dharma.

Later responding to the BJP leader, the Tamil Nadu Minister said that he never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. He stood by his words and said he is “ready to face any legal challenge”.

SC lawyer files complaint with Delhi Police

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his controversial statement on ‘Santana Dharma’. Complainant Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer, has claimed that Udhayanidhi Maran in a speech made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statement against Sanatan Dharam.

