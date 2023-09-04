'Only said Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated': TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says ready to face any case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Amid nationwide outrage over his 'Sanatan Dharma' remark, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi has said that he's ready to face any action against him while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'twisting' his statement and spreading fake news.

"I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and to divert that they are saying all this. DMK's policy is One clan, one God," said Udhayanidhi Stalin according to ANI.

Further speaking on the matter, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he only criticised the 'Sanatan Dharma' but BJP was twisting his statement.

"I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed?" he said.

"When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean congressmen should be killed? What is Sanatana? Sanatana means nothing should be changed and all are permanent. But the Dravida model calls for change and all should be equal. BJP twisting my statement and spreading fake news, it's their usual job," he added.

Udhayanidhi's comments have sparked a nationwide outrage as not just the political parties but even people have objected to his remarks.

Several key BJP leaders including Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda have slammed him and I.N.D.I.A. alliance over Udhayanidhi's comments.

Lashing out at Opposition's alliance after comments by Udhayanidhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said they 'hate hinduism' and terming Stalin's son remark an 'attack on our heritage'.

