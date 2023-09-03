MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi makes controversial remarks on 'Sanatana dharma', sparks row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday sparked a new political row after he compared "Sanatana dharma" with dengue and malaria and said that it should eradicated and not merely opposed.

Speaking at a 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' organised here by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association, Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality.

'Sanatana should be eradicated'

"I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he said

"Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality," said the minister.

Calling for genocide of 80% population

Responding to his remark, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin and he was calling for the genocide of 80 per cent population of India, who follow Sanatan Dharma. "Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK government, has linked Sanatana dharma to malaria and dengue. He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for the genocide of 80 per cent population of Bharat, who follow Sanatana dharma. DMK is a prominent member of the Opposition block and a long-standing ally of the Congress. Is this what was agreed in the Mumbai meet?" Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Udhayanidhi stands by his words

Later responding to the BJP leader, the Tamil Nadu Minister said that he never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. He stood by his words and said he is “ready to face any legal challenge”. “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” the DMK leader wrote on X.

“I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum. Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” he added.

'Ready to face any legal challenge'

In another X post, Udhayanidhi said he was ready to face any legal challenge. "Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our CM MK Stalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit," Udhayanidhi said.

Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai slammed the DMK leader stating, the only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. "Udhayanidhi, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries and the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology," he said in X post.

"Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a Mic in an event like this & rant out your frustration," he added.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Govt announces major reshuffle of IAS officers, S. Krishnan named new MeitY secretary

Also Read: Tamil Nadu man detained near India-Pakistan border in Gujarat; border area map, tools found in bag

(With ANI inputs)