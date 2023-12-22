31 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu, Centre already released Rs 900 crore: Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu: 31 dead, Centre releases Rs 900 crore as state battles heavy rains

31 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents that lashed Tamil Nadu, informed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Meanwhile, the Centre released Rs 900 crore funds in two installments to be used in this financial year to Tamil Nadu, she added.

Sitharaman said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has ultra-modern equipment including three dopplers and had forecast on December 12 itself that there would be heavy rainfall in the four districts - Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on December 17.

When such a massive disaster was taking place in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin was in Delhi with the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance, she said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy undertook rescue operations in the southern part of the state amid relentless heavy rain causing widespread damage in Tamil Nadu. The Navy helicopter flew seven sorties and air-dropped 3.2 tons of relief material in the inaccessible flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu including Srivaikuntam, on Thursday.

