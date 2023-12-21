Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu: Indian Air Force, Navy conduct rescue operations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Thoothukudi: NDRF personnel rescue passengers near a railway station amid floods after heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

Widespread damage ensued in Tamil Nadu as heavy rain lashed the region, prompting relief and rescue operations by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Navy. Stranded individuals were rescued from various parts of south Tamil Nadu, with Indian Navy personnel distributing food and relief materials in Madurai and Tuticorin on Wednesday.

The office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed the Centre's commitment to assisting Tamil Nadu amid incessant rains. IAF helicopters are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas, with the Defence Minister's office stating, "The central government is providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu."

The state administration is also actively involved in relief operations, loading food packets and other essential materials onto the India Coast Guard ALH at Madurai airport. The ongoing efforts highlight a collaborative approach between the central and state authorities to address the challenging situation caused by heavy rainfall.

In a separate incident, the Indian Army rescued three passengers from a car stranded in a flood-affected area of Kurukattur in Thoothukudi district. The combined efforts of various defense forces underscore the urgency and importance of rescuing those affected by the flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a light rain warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next six days. The forecast predicts light to moderate rain at one or two places in the region from December 21 to 26, 2023, suggesting the need for continued vigilance and preparedness to address potential challenges arising from the adverse weather conditions.

