Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi for Rs 2,000 crore interim relief amid flood crisis

PM Modi met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a meeting in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent assistance, seeking Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to address the aftermath of devastating floods in the southern districts of the state. Stalin emphasised the need for immediate support to facilitate livelihood assistance and temporary rehabilitation efforts in areas severely impacted by the unprecedented floods, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi.

In a memorandum submitted to PM Modi in Delhi, Stalin outlined the critical situation and highlighted the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, leading to heavy rainfall not witnessed in the past 47 years. The Chief Minister urged the declaration of the damage in the four southern districts as a national calamity, emphasizing the urgency of allocating funds for repair and restoration.

Stalin, in a subsequent post on X, shared details of his meeting with PM Modi and expressed gratitude for the attention given to Tamil Nadu's needs during these challenging times.

The Chief Minister underscored that the relief work in the flood-affected areas, particularly in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, is ongoing. He highlighted the challenges faced in rescue and relief operations due to inundated roads, affecting the distribution of relief materials. Acknowledging the commendation received from the inter-ministerial team for the swift response in carrying out rescue and relief work, Stalin emphasised the need for a swift allocation of funds to expedite the repair and recovery process.

The damage caused by heavy rain in the southern districts, coupled with the effects of Cyclone Michaung, has left around 40 lakh people severely affected. Towns like Srivaikuntam and Thoothukudi faced alarming situations due to the flooding of the Thamirabarani River. The relief efforts, involving the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force teams, and other officers, are ongoing, with helicopters being deployed for delivering relief materials in areas with inundated roads.

