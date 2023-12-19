Heavy rains claim three lives in southern Tamil Nadu; IMD issues yellow alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vaigai Dam is at full capacity following steady inflow following widespread rain in the catchment areas in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

Continued heavy rainfall in southern Tamil Nadu has resulted in three confirmed deaths and three more feared dead. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today in the most affected districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi, as reported by news agency PTI. According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at isolated places in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The southern regions of Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall in 39 areas, leading to submersion of paddy fields, roads, and bridges. Several residential colonies are underwater, and road links have been severed due to breaches in lakes and flooding.

The impact of heavy rainfall has halted electricity supply in advance, disrupted mobile phone connectivity in various regions, and brought public transportation to a standstill. The weather department forecasts squally weather along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Lakshadweep area, and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, with wind speeds of 40–45 kilometres per hour gusting to 55 kilometres per hour. Fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea at these locations.

Notably, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district received an astounding 95 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Sunday and Monday. Other areas experiencing heavy rainfall include Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district (69 cm), Srivailkuntam in Thoothukudi district (62 cm), Moolaikaraipatti in Tirunelveli district (62 cm), and Manjolai (55 cm).

Southern Tamil Nadu grapples with devastating floods

Villages, towns, and transportation routes in various regions of southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, are now resembling raging rivers, with floodwaters inundating residential areas and leaving people stranded. Scenes of distress unfold as residents in Seevalaperi and Meenakshipuram, Tirunelveli, take refuge on terraces, while over 100 houses in Nesavalar Colony, Nagercoil, were evacuated as authorities opened relief centers.

Local communities, along with the Fire and Rescue Service and disaster response teams, utilise ropes to help those stranded amidst flooded streams reach safety. Krishnaberi in Tirunelveli witnesses resource mobilization by locals to rescue stranded residents. The incessant heavy rainfall has transformed waterfalls, including Courtallam and Agasthiyar, into continuous cloudbursts.

Severe flooding has caused soil erosion, washing away the ballast supporting railway tracks in Srivaikundam and leaving only dangling cement slabs.

In Rajapalayam, an elderly woman is feared dead in a rain-related incident. Rivers like Thamirabarani are in spate, cutting off access to villages such as Oothu due to overflowing roads. Key routes like Kovilpatti-Kayatharu-Thevarkulam road are submerged, and breaches in lake bunds, including Iravipudur in Kanyakumari, compound flood problems.

