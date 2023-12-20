Tamil Nadu: Schools to remain closed in THIS district of state tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu Schools to remain closed in this district

All schools in Tirunelveli district will remain closed tomorrow, 21st December due to a flood-like situation. However, colleges will continue regular operations except for those colleges that were utilized as relief camps, which will also remain closed. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the administration authorities for more latest updates.

While giving the information about the holiday, the News agency, ANI writes, on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, 'In Tirunelveli district, all schools to remain closed tomorrow, 21st December in wake of a flood-like situation. Colleges will function as usual but the colleges which were used as relief camps to remain closed.'

Earlier, due to the adverse weather conditions, the administration had declared a holiday for schools on December 18 in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi Districts. Additionally, on December 19, the weather forecast department issued a warning about heavy rainfall expected in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. This warning was due to a low atmospheric circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Maldives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is there a holiday tomorrow in Tamil Nadu?

Answer: Yes, as per the ANI report, the schools in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed.

2. Will all colleges remain closed tomorrow?

Answer: No, all colleges will not remain closed tomorrow, December 20. According to ANI, only those colleges which are used as relief camps will remain closed.

3. When will all schools be opened in Tirunelveli?

Answer: As of now, there is no official confirmation on resuming schools. Students and parents have been advised to keep in touch with the school authorities.

4. Which district today announces a holiday in Tamilnadu?

Answer: Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday for all schools tomorrow, December 20.