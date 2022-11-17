Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women; hopes to help players during period anxiety

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic celebrate with the trophy after winning the Ladies doubles at the Wimbledon.

In a welcome and progressive move, Wimbledon has relaxed its necessity for players to wear all-white outfits for women to be able to wear coloured clothing during their periods.

The Previous Policy

Wimbledon's strict policy about all-white attire for players is one of the best-known features of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but the All England Club said it decided to update the rules after discussions "with the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at the championships."

The New Rules

The new rules state that women can now "wear solid, mid/dark-coloured undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt. "All other requirements for clothing and accessories remain unchanged, including the stipulation that "competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white."

The Motive

"We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best," said Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club. We hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety."

The All England Club also said Wimbledon recorded its second-highest ever profit of 47.1 million (USD 55.5 million) in 2022, which trailed behind only 2019. Of that, 90 per cent will be distributed to the Lawn Tennis Association "for the benefit of British tennis."

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships will kick off on July 3 and end on July 16.

