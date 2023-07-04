Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic tries to dry court with his towel, crowd appreciates him | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Novak Djokovic won his 29th consecutive match at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon got underway with first round matches on Monday (July 3) and as expected, top players including Novak Djokovic advanced to the next round with comfortable victories. Rain also made its presence felt on the opening day of Wimbledon even as Djokovic' encounter with Pedro Cochin got delayed by more than an hour. With conditions not perfect to start the play, Djokovic tried to dry the court with his towel.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which Djokovic walks out to dry the court with his towel. The crowd also got involved with him at the same time and also appreciated him for the same. At one point, it seems that things got frustrated for players and also the jam-packed crowd with the match not starting even after rain stopping.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic also admitted that the delay frustrated everyone as they wanted the game to start soon. "It was definitely frustrating, of course, for all the crowd. For us players, we both wanted to play but the conditions were not great, obviously still slippery. I normally come out with rackets, not with towels. It was fun to do something different – a little bit of a strange feeling but hopefully you guys liked it," Djokovic said.

Watch the video here:

As far as the match is concerned, it was an easy victory for the number 2 seed. He defeated Pedro Cochin in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6. Cochin fought well in the third set but Djokovic turned out to be too good for him in the end. This also turned out to be the Serbian's 29th consecutive win at the Wimbledon. Djokovic will next face unseeded Jordan Thompson in the second round on July 5.

