Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming details: Schedule, When and Where to watch in India on TV and Online?

Wimbledon 2023 is set to kick off on July 3 with Novak Djokovic, Carlors Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek competing to win the third Grand Slam of the year. Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and five-time champion Venus Williams are also set to cause upsets in the 136th edition of the tournament.
In men's singles, the current title holder Novak Djokovic is seeded no.2 and will face Pedro Cachin. US Open champion and the current world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz will clash against Jeremy Chardy in easy first round to chase his maiden Wimbledon title.
The current no.1 Iga Swiatek, who is coming with a French Open title, will face Zhu Lin in the women's singles first round while Wimbledon title holder and the current no.3 Elena Rybakina will start her title defense against Shelby Rogers, to whom she has lost twice in five encounters.
Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Details
Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in India?
Fans can enjoy Wimbledon 2023 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Select 1 HD
Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 online in India?
Indian Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar website and app
Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV and Online worldwide?
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Australia - Nine Network
France - beIN Sports France
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Wimbledon 2023 Schedule:
July 3, Monday
First round - men’s and women’s singles
July 4, Tuesday
First round - men’s and women’s singles
July 5, Wednesday
Second round - men’s and women’s singles
First round - men’s and women’s doubles
July 6, Thursday
Second round - men’s and women’s singles
First round - men’s and women’s doubles
July 7, Friday
Third round - men’s and women’s singles
Second round - men’s and women’s doubles
First round - mixed doubles
July 8, Saturday
Third round - men’s and women’s singles
Second round - men’s and women’s doubles
First round - mixed doubles
July 9, Sunday
Fourth round - men’s and women’s singles
Third round - men’s and women’s doubles
Second round - mixed doubles
July 10, Monday
Fourth round - men’s and women’s singles
Third round - men’s and women’s doubles
Quarter-finals - mixed doubles
July 11, Tuesday
Quarter-finals - men’s and women’s singles
Quarter-finals - men’s and women’s doubles
Semi-finals - Mixed doubles
July 12, Wednesday
Quarter-finals - men’s and women’s singles
Quarter-finals - men’s and women’s doubles
July 13, Thursday
Semi-finals - women’s singles
Semi-finals - men’s doubles
Final - Mixed doubles
July 14, Friday
Semi-finals - men’s singles
Semi-finals - women’s doubles
July 15, Saturday
Final - women’s singles
Final - men’s doubles
July 16, Sunday
Final - men’s singles
Final - women’s doubles