Sunday, July 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming details: Schedule, When and Where to watch in India on TV and Online?

Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming details: Schedule, When and Where to watch in India on TV and Online?

Novak Djokovic is seeded no.2 and has won the last four Wimbledon titles in a row while no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has never reached the last 16 of the third major of the year.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2023 18:37 IST
Wimbledon 2023 to kick off on July 3
Image Source : GETTY Wimbledon 2023 to kick off on July 3

Wimbledon 2023 is set to kick off on July 3 with Novak Djokovic, Carlors Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek competing to win the third Grand Slam of the year. Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and five-time champion Venus Williams are also set to cause upsets in the 136th edition of the tournament.

In men's singles, the current title holder Novak Djokovic is seeded no.2 and will face Pedro Cachin. US Open champion and the current world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz will clash against Jeremy Chardy in easy first round to chase his maiden Wimbledon title.

The current no.1 Iga Swiatek, who is coming with a French Open title, will face Zhu Lin in the women's singles first round while Wimbledon title holder and the current no.3 Elena Rybakina will start her title defense against Shelby Rogers, to whom she has lost twice in five encounters.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Wimbledon 2023 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Select 1 HD

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 online in India?

Indian Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV and Online worldwide?

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Australia - Nine Network

France - beIN Sports France

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Wimbledon 2023 Schedule:

July 3, Monday

First round - men’s and women’s singles

July 4, Tuesday

First round - men’s and women’s singles

July 5, Wednesday

Second round - men’s and women’s singles

First round - men’s and women’s doubles

July 6, Thursday

Second round - men’s and women’s singles 

First round - men’s and women’s doubles

July 7, Friday

Third round - men’s and women’s singles

Second round - men’s and women’s doubles 

First round - mixed doubles

July 8, Saturday

Third round - men’s and women’s singles

Second round - men’s and women’s doubles 

Related Stories
Djokovic loses Wimbledon top seed to Alcaraz, Swiatek No.1 in Women's category

Djokovic loses Wimbledon top seed to Alcaraz, Swiatek No.1 in Women's category

Three years after retirement, former world no.1 Caroline Wozniacki announces shock return to Tennis

Three years after retirement, former world no.1 Caroline Wozniacki announces shock return to Tennis

Wimbledon 2023 Draw: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray get easy draws, Venus Williams to face Svitolina

Wimbledon 2023 Draw: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray get easy draws, Venus Williams to face Svitolina

First round - mixed doubles 

July 9, Sunday

Fourth round - men’s and women’s singles 

Third round - men’s and women’s doubles 

Second round - mixed doubles 

July 10, Monday

Fourth round - men’s and women’s singles

Third round - men’s and women’s doubles 

Quarter-finals - mixed doubles 

July 11, Tuesday

Quarter-finals - men’s and women’s singles

Quarter-finals - men’s and women’s doubles 

Semi-finals - Mixed doubles

July 12, Wednesday

Quarter-finals - men’s and women’s singles

Quarter-finals - men’s and women’s doubles 

July 13, Thursday

Semi-finals - women’s singles 

Semi-finals - men’s doubles 

Final - Mixed doubles 

July 14, Friday

Semi-finals - men’s singles 

Semi-finals - women’s doubles

July 15, Saturday

Final - women’s singles

Final - men’s doubles

July 16, Sunday

Final - men’s singles

Final - women’s doubles

 

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Top News

Related Tennis News

Latest News