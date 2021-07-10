Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to reach final

Novak Djokovic continued his incredible unbeaten run in the Grand Slams this year with a straight-set win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal of 2021 Wimbledon.

The Serbian world no.1 defeated Shapovalov 7-6 7-5 7-5.

The two-time defending champion will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.

Shapovalov repeatedly put pressure on Djokovic but faltered at the crucial moments. He failed to serve out the first set at 5-3 and then double-faulted on set point in the tiebreaker.

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced in the second set before Shapovalov double-faulted again to hand him a 6-5 lead.

Djokovic broke again for 6-5 in the third set and served out the match at love.

A seventh final at the All England Club ties Djokovic for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight.

Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.