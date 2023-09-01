US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka move into third round; Andy Murray exits

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andy Murray (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right)

The No.1 seed in the men's event of the ongoing US Open Carlos Alcaraz won his second-round match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 against South Africa's Lloyd Harris to move into the third round. Playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Spaniard displayed sheer dominance in the first two sets and gave not a single window of opportunity for Harris to make a comeback. While Harris did show signs of resilience in the third set, it didn't turn out to be good enough as the defending champion held his nerves to claim the set and the match.

Italy's Jannik Sinner who is being tipped as the next big thing in men's tennis also won his round two match as he beat his compatriot and world No. 39 Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 while playing at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in a match that lasted for two hours and five minutes.

However, for Britain's Andy Murray, the day didn't pan out as per expectations as he crashed out of the tournament after losing in straight sets 6-, 6-4, 6-1 to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. The 32-year-old Dimitrov was too good for Murray on the day as he confirmed a place in the third round after his win over the 2012 US Open champion at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Murray, who has also won Wimbledon twice in his illustrious career admitted after the match that his "deep runs" in Grand Slams are over and hinted at retirement.

In the women's circuit, it was business as usual for the second seed Aryna Sabalenka as she stormed past Britain's Jodie Burrage in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round. Playing at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Sabalenka showed amazing composure and gave glimpses of sheer zeal and fervour to claim the contest.

In another fixture, USA's Jessica Pegula was at the top of her game as she routed Romania's Patricia Maria Tig to qualify for the third round. The third seed in the women's event bagged the game winning it in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 at the end. Meanwhile, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur also made it to the third round after winning her own second-round fixture against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova. Jabeur was a bit stretched than what she would have preferred but emerged victorious winning the three-set thriller 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

The day didn't bring good news for Indian tennis fans as Yuki Bhambri and his partner Marcelo Demoliner crashed out of the first round in men's doubles after losing in straight sets to Jan Zielinski and Hugo Nys.

