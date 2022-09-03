US Open 2022: Serena thanks family, credits Venus for her illustrious career in Farwell speech in New York

Highlights Serena thanked her parents and sister Venus for her Tennis journey

Serena lost the match against Tomljanovic in three sets

Serena has won 23 Grand Slam Singles titles

US Open 2022: The Tennis legend, an idol athlete looked upon by numerous people around the world, Serena Williams has now decided to step away from the game after losing in the third round of the US Open.

The 40-year-old American icon did not give it any easy to her Australian opponent Ajla Tomljanovic in what was expected to be her final match in international Tennis.

She was brilliant in both the opening sets, losing the first one by 7-5 and winning the next one by 7-6 (7-4). However, Tomljanovic was clinical in the decider set to take it 6-1 and win the match.

After the match, as the fans stood to honour the 23-time Grand Slam winner, Serena gave an emotional farewell speech to thank the fans and her family for an incredible 27-year-long Tennis journey.

“Oh my god, thank you so much, you guys were amazing. I tried. Alja played a little bit better", Serena in an interview after the match.

"Thank you, daddy, I know you are watching. Thanks, mum. Oh my God. Just everyone that's here that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades," Serena added.

She credited that her Tennis journey started with the support of her parents and thanked them for it.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them," Serena said while holding her tears.

She also praised her sister and fellow Tennis star Venus Williams for being instrumental in her Tennis career. "And I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus. So thank you, Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," the junior Williams sister said.

Serena has enjoyed one of the most remarkable sporting careers with 39 Grand Slam titles including 23 Single titles. In the singles category, she has won seven Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon Open, three French Open and six US Open titles. She has also won four Gold medals, three in the women's doubles category and one in the singles category.

