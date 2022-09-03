US Open 2022: Twitter bids farewell to Serena, Ajla Tomljanovic knocks Tennis legend out of Flushing Meadows

Highlights Serena lost in the third round of the US Open

Serena had earlier announced that she would 'evolve away' from Tennis

The American Legend has had a remarkable 27-year-long career

US Open 2022: The day has come. The day when Serena Williams bowed out of international Tennis after going down in the third round against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Serena lost the match in three sets by 7-5, 6, 7 (4-7), 1-6. A legend of the game, Serena, is loved much beyond the Tennis Court and much beyond the International boundaries. The 40-year-old had earlier announced that she is 'evolving away' from Tennis and is all set to hang her racquet after her US Open exit on Friday night.

As Serena bids adieu to her 27-year illustrious career, netizens stood up and paid tribute and gratitude to the 40-year-old American. From renowned people to fans, everyone took to their keyboards to hail and bid farewell to the all-time great Serena Williams.

Serena has had a 27-year-long decorated career and she has shackled several records in this time. Serena is the only player in the history of Tennis to have completed a Career Golden Slam, winning all four majors and Olympic Gold in the singles and doubles categories. Serena has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, 16 doubles titles (14 women's doubles, 2 mixed doubles), and four Olympic Gold medals ( 3 in women's doubles) in her career.

Serena has also had her own 'Serena Slam' as she has held all four majors at the same time. In 2002, Serena first won the French Open, then a Wimbledon title and the US Open title. She then won the Australian Open in 2003 to complete a non-calender Slam.

The iconic player repeated a non-calendar slam in 2014-15 when she first won the final Grand Slam of the year US Open and then all the other three- Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon Open in 2015.

Serena won her first singles Grand Slam in 1999, defeating Martina Hingis in the US Open before winning beginning her non-calender slam in 2002-03 beating her sister Venus Williams in all the four majors' finals. The American Legend won her last singles title in 2017 at the Australian Open when she was 20 weeks pregnant. Undeniably, Serena has been one of the greatest players the sport of Tennis has ever seen.

