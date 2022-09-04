US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek doesn't stumble upon Lauren Davis challenge, reaches fourth round

Highlights Iga Swiatek defeated Lauren Davis

The world number one looked out of touch but managed to qualify for the next stage

Iga Swiatek will now face Jule Niemeier

US Open 2022: Current world number 1, Iga Swiatek has registered a thumping victory and has reached the fourth round of the Flushing Meadows. She was up against America's Lauren Davis. Swiatek displayed her world-dominating prowess on the court and claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win in the third-round match despite all the struggles that she had to face. After the match, Swiatek admitted that she had loads of struggles to find her footing and rhythm in the initial minutes of the game. The world number 1 had to fight her way out of the second set to register a 6-3 6-4 win against her opponent.

The French Open champion fired in a powerful serve which helped her win the first set but Lauren Davis was quick to respond and took a lead of 4-1. But Swiatek did not stay down for too long as she won an intense 16-shot rally which as a result set breakpoints for her. This derailed Davis's game plans as she returned a backhand that landed straight into the nets. The match was being played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and Swiatek was seen struggling.

"I just couldn’t find my rhythm today and Davis played totally differently than any other player I have faced. She was extremely smart in her gameplay today. I’m trying to enjoy every match even when I’m not playing perfectly. Just trying to go for it. Trying to find solutions in every situation", opened up Swiatek in an on-court interview.

Swiatek made her US Open debut in the year 2019 and was eliminated by Anastasija Sevastova in three sets. Later in 2020, Swiatek made it to the third round and was later eliminated by Victoria Azarenka owing to a loss of 4-6, 2-6. Swiatek will take on Jule Niemeier in the US Open quarter-final. Earlier this year Niemeier had made it through the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

