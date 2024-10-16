6 Kings Slam live streaming: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to feature in 6 Kings Slam

Tennis giants Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to feature in an inaugural 6 Kings Slam tournament in Riyadh starting on October 16. The six biggest stars in tennis, including the top-two ranked Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alacarz are set to battle for the biggest prize money in tennis history.

Nadal will be playing his first tournament after announcing his decision to retire from tennis at the Davis Cup finals last week. The legendary Spaniard will potentially face his long-standing rival and the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic if both legends manage to enter the finals at a non-ATP event in Riyadh.

The world no.1 Jannik Sinner will take on the Russian star Daniil Medvedev in the opening game the winner will face Djokovic in the first semi-final on October 17. The four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz will be facing the Danish youngster in his first game and the winner of this fixture will clash against Rafael Nadal in the second semi-final.

6 Kings Slam 2024 Schedule

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev, October 16

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune, October 16

1st Semi-final - Novak Djokovic vs Sinner/Medvedev, October 17

2nd Semi-final - Rafael Nadal vs Alcaraz/Rune, October 17

Third-place match, October 19

Final, October 19

6 Kings Slam 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast

When is the 6 Kings Slam 2024 tournament starting?

The 6 Kings Slam 2024 tournament will begin on October 16 and the final will be played on October 19.

6 Kings Slam 2024 prize money

The biggest talking point of the exhibition tournament is the prize money. Each participant will earn USD 1.5 million and the winner will take a whooping USD 6 million home, the biggest-ever prize money in tennis history.

At what time do the 6 Kings Slam 2024 matches begin?

All 6 Kings Slam 2024 matches will begin at 10 PM IST.

6 Kings Slam 2024 venue

The 6 Kings Slam 2024 matches will be played on the high court surface at The Venue, Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where can you watch the 6 Kings Slam 2024 matches live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the 6 Kings Slam 2024 matches for India-based users.

Where can you watch the 6 Kings Slam 2024 matches online for free in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live and free streaming of all 6 Kings Slam 2024 matches online on the DAZN website and application.