US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal's dominance on Richard Gasquet continues, superstar enters round of 16

US Open 2022: The undisputed "King of Clay" seems to be at his dominant best even on the "acrylic hard courts" which are being used at the Flushing Meadows. Rafa in this match was on a different level altogether as he took on Richard Gasquet in the third round of the US Open. Nadal has now entered into the last 16 of the US Open with his 18th straight victory over the French.

Nadal who already had a pretty strong record against his old rival Richard Gasquet bettered himself and registered a strong 18-0 lead over him. Gasquet who is second seed Nadal's close friend was defeated by the Spaniard at the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Before this, the Arthur Ashe Stadium court was in the news as Serena Williams bid adieu to international Tennis.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner registered a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory in 137 minutes (2 hours, 17 minutes). Nadal now proceeds to the round of 16 and he will now lock horns against American 22nd-second seed Frances Tiafoe on Monday. As the world watches in awe, Rafael Nadal will want to continue his dominant run and earn himself a place in the quarter-finals of the Flushing Meadows. The legendary Tennis superstar certainly is wary of the challenge that Tiafoe possesses and has acknowledged the fact that the American player is extremely fast and has an advantage.

"He certainly can be a very aggressive player and this means that I need to keep on improving to play better so that I have increased chances to win and get through to the next round", said Nadal when he was asked about Frances Tiafoe and his expectations from the next game.

Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet share a lot of history. Both of them rose through the ranks of junior tennis together and locked horns as professionals on clay in the year 2004. This was the start of a rivalry, a rivalry between two friends that Nadal has constantly dominated. Off the court, Gasquet and Nadal share a great camaraderie but earlier on Saturday, Nadal refused to show any mercy to his friend on the court and registered a thumping victory over the French.

