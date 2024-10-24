Maria Sharapova and Bryan brothers to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Maria Sharapova with the 2014 French Open trophy

The former world no.1 Maria Sharapova was selected for the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Thursday. The veteran Russian and the legendary men's doubles pair Mike and Bob Bryson will be inducted into the prestigious order in August next year.

The 37-year-old Russian is among only 10 women legends to win all four majors and was tipped favourites to enter the Hall of Fame order in 2025. Sharapova retired from professional tennis in 2020 with 36 career singles titles, including 5 Grand Slams. She also bagged a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics and was ranked the world no.1 in the WTA standings for 21 weeks.

"Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the Class of 2025 have had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and have inspired multiple generations of fans across the world," Kim Clijsters, the Hall's president said. "We look forward to celebrating them in Newport next year."

