"This is the most beautiful sporting picture for me": Virat Kohli shares Federer and Nadal's emotional

Laver Cup 2022: Legendary Roger Federer on Friday night bid adieu to Tennis after featuring in a Doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup 2022. The Swiss maestro leaves behind a career to remember and a legacy to cherish forever. After Federer played the last match of his illustrious 24 years of professional career, the sporting fraternity paid tribute to the Legendary Swiss Tennis player. One among them is India's former captain and a maestro in his field Virat Kohli.

The 33-year-old Kohli took to social media to share an emotional picture of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after the former's last match. Sharing the picture, Kohli wrote, "Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know what you’ve been able to do with your God-given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal."

The picture has gone viral on Social media with fans also falling emotional seeing the two Legends in tears. The Friday night in the O2 Arena in London was completely packed as spectators waited for Roger Federer's one last dance on the Tennis court. The duo of Federer and Nadal displayed some high-quality tennis against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a match that lasted 2 hours and 14 minutes. Even though the Legendary pair lost a nail-biter match, the audience cherished the moments from Federer's final match.

After the match, emotions were running high. Fans applauded and hailed Federer as he gave his farewell speech. "We'll certainly get through this, It's been a wonderful day. I told the guys I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces once more, everything was the last time. I didn't feel the stress so much even though I thought maybe something was going to go, like a calf, but the match was great. Playing with Rafa and having all the greats here, all the legends, thank you," the Swiss legend said after the match.

