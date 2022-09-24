Roger Federer retires: Twitter reacts as Rafael Nadal sheds tears after Federer's final match in Laver Cup

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal featured in a doubles match in Laver Cup 2022.

Roger Federer retires: The Tennis world dived in emotions as the Legendary Roger Federer bids adieu to the sport after 24 years of dominance. What a fairytale end to Federer's career as he played his final match alongside long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal in the doubles event of the Laver Cup 2022. Though the duo went down in a nail-biter three-set affair against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, the fans cherished every moment of the 20-time Grand Slam winner's final dance.

Alongside the sporting fraternity, Federer's partner Rafael Nadal was also seen wiping his eyes in the final few moments of the 41-year-old's illustrious Tennis career. Watching the players getting emotional, people reacted to the moment and shared it on Social media.

Roger Federer, regarded as one of the greatest personalities to ever play a sport has left behind a legacy that will always keep inspiring generations to come. Federer has 20 major Grand Slams in his name with a record eight in Wimbledon. He was World Number for 310 weeks and has over 100 ATP singles titles. From 2004-2007, Roger Federer won 11 major grand slams out of the 16 possible attempts.

The Swiss National has also won an Olympic gold medal in the doubles category and a Silver in the Singles category in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics, respectively. Along with his on-the-court dominance, Federer is one of the most celebrated personalities due to his humble behaviour. Federer was once voted as the second most respectable celebrity after Nelson Mandela in the world by participants from across 25 countries.

