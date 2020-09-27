Stan Wawrinka beats Andy Murray in French Open 2020's 1st round

Image Source : AP Britain's Andy Murray congratulates Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after Murray lost in three sets 1-6, 3-6, 2-6, in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27

Stan Wawrinka made quick work of Andy Murray in their reunion of sorts at the French Open.

In the first matchup of Grand Slam champions in the first round of any major tournament since 2012, Wawrinka beat Murray 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in a little more than 1 1/2 hours at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wawrinka compiled a 42-10 edge in total winners while making just one more unforced error than Murray, 27-26.

This was the 21st matchup between the pair of three-time Grand Slam champions. One of those previous meetings came in the 2017 French Open semifinals, won by Wawrinka.

Neither man has really been the same since. Wawrinka has had multiple knee operations, and Murray has had two hip operations.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage