Rohan Bopanna scripts history alongside Matthew Ebden, wins first-ever Australian Open men's doubles title

Rohan Bopanna scripted history on Saturday, January 27, as he won the men's doubles title at the Australian Open 2024 alongside his partner Matthew Ebden to claim his first-ever men's doubles Grand Slam title. The Indo-Australian pair got the better of Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 to win the summit clash at the Rod Laver Arena.

Bopanna's purple patch continued on Saturday as he claimed his first-ever Australian Open title. Having achieved the world No. 1 ranking in the ATP men's doubles on Wednesday (January 24), Bopanna has now scaled yet another historic milestone and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

The summit clash between the Italian and the Indo-Aussie pair was full of ups and downs but the latter remained in control right from the get-go. The first set went into a tie-breaker after the resilient Italian pair showed plenty of character.

However, the tie-breaker ended on a sad note for the Italian duo after Bopanna and Ebden displayed sheer dominance. The Indo-Aussie duo thrashed the Italians 7-0 in the tie-breaker to advance to the second set with momentum.

The second set turned out to be evenly contested as well as both pairs hurled cannonballs at each other and didn't show any signs of surrender. The second set was evenly poised at 5-5 and appeared to be heading into yet another tie-breaker before Bopanna and Ebden turned the tables around in their favour.

Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, 36, won two games on the bounce to seal the contest in their favour.

Notably, this is Matthew Ebden's third Grand Slam title. He won the mixed doubles at the Australian Open in 2013 alongside his Slovak-Australian partner Jarmila Gajdošová and also won the men's doubles at Wimbledon in 2022 with compatriot Max Purcell.