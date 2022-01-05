Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Ramkumar-Bopanna enters quarterfinals in Adelaide; Sania-Kichenok stuns 2nd seed

The Indian pair stunned the eighth seed American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 10-4 in men's doubles.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Adelaide Updated on: January 05, 2022 14:42 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Highlights

  • Ramkumar and veteran Bopanna are pairing up together for the first time on the ATP Tour
  • The Indians had earlier trounced American Jamie Cerretani and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-1
  • Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok beat 2nd seed Dabrowski and Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8

Indian pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna stunned the eighth seed American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 10-4 to reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP tournament here on Wednesday.

In the ATP 250 men's event, the Indian combination of Ramkumar and veteran Bopanna, pairing up together for the first time on the ATP tour, had to dig deep in a super tie-breaker in the second round.

The Indians had earlier trounced American Jamie Cerretani and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round on Tuesday.

They will face the winner of another pre-quarterfinal match between the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys and the Belgian combination of Sander Gille Joran Vliegen.

In the women's WTA 500 event here, India's Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok overcame a first-set thrashing to knock out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 on Tuesday.

They now await the winner of the match between the Australian duo of Priscilla Hon and Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz and American-British pair of Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson in the women's doubles quarterfinals.

The Adelaide event is a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

(Reported by PTI)

