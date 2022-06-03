Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zverev to take on nadal in Semifinal

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming: When and where to watch French Open 2022 Semifinal in India

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will face each other in the semifinal match of 2022 French Open on Friday. Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to Djokovic in the semi-finals last year and will aim to get one step closer to winning a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on his birthday. on the other hand

On the other hand, Zverev have made it to the semifinal after a dramatic four-set win against Carlos Alcaraz. He has reached semifinal in Paris for a second-straight year.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch Semifinal of French Open between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev on TV?

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4

Where can you watch Semifinal of French Open between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website

At what time and when does Semifinal of French Open between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev start in India?

6:15 PM IST, Friday (3rd June)

Where is the Semifinal of French Open between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev being played?

The Stade Roland Garros's Court Philip Chatrier.

Image Source : INDIA TV Nadal's road to semifinal