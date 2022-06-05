Rafael Nadal thrash Casper Rudd to win French Open 2022; know several records that King of Clay made

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ROLANDGARROS Nadal now has 22 Grand Slam titles against his name

The King of Clay Rafa Nadal worked his magic again as he absolutely thrashed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3. 6-0 to win his record 14th French Open title.

Casper Ruud did show some moments of brilliance, but Rafa as usual proved to be just too good. At 36 years of age, Nadal became the oldest player to win the French Open title.

It is also his 22nd Grand Slam, and by now, we all have run out of adjectives to describe the legend that he is. The match lasted for two hours and 18 minutes, and that was all it took for Nadal to beat Ruud.

It is worth noting that Nadal did not face Ruud in the tournament before, but, since Ruud is a product of Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, Nadal has practised with him several times.

Here is a list of records that Nadal made after winning vs Ruud