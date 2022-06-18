Good news for Rafael Nadal fans! Star player optimistic on Wimbledon, says I have gone a week without limping

Follow us on Image Source : WIMBLEDON Rafa Nadal might participate in Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal will try to participate in upcoming Wimbledon Championship after positive results of treatment on his painful left foot.

"My intention is to play Wimbledon," Nadal said on his home island of Mallorca. "If things don't go as I would like, then we will see what will happen. (But) I am happy. I have gone a week without limping."

Nadal who recently won his 14th French Open title had earlier made an announcement regarding his doubts on participating in the upcoming championship, had said that me might take a break owing to a chronic foot injury. He was only able to finish Roland Garros after numbing his foot with painkilling shots, a method that the Spaniard said he would not like to repeat.

The mild improvement to the chronic condition that has bothered him for years came after Nadal visited a clinic in Barcelona last week to receive radio-frequency treatment to the pained nerves.

The 36-year-old Nadal has said that if this latest attempt to make his foot condition more bearable does not work he will consider surgery, a move that he admits could put the continuation of his career in question.

Wimbledon is scheduled from 27th June to 10th July.

If he is able to compete in the tournament he will be bidding for third Grand Slam title of the year after winning Australia Open and French Open.

