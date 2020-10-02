Storm stops French Open play, except under roof

Image Source : AP Rain pours down on the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Friday

The French Open's investment in the new roof over Court Philippe Chatrier is paying off again amid more rain.

Chatrier is the only arena at Roland Garros staying dry in a deluge that has stopped play on outside courts.

Rain pounding the clay-court Grand Slam tournament have sent spectators scurrying for shelter. The third-round match between Elise Mertens and Caroline Garcia on Chatrier is the only one that hasn't been suspended. The 16th-seeded Mertens took the first set 6-1. The retractable roof has been closed over the court since the start of play.

All the other courts are covered with tarpaulins to stop the ochre surfaces of crushed brick dust from becoming soaked.

