French Open 2023: Where to watch in India, Live Streaming details, Schedule

The French Open 2023 is set to commence on May 28 with the best Tennis players battling for the Grand Slam title on clay. Defending champion and 14-time winner Rafael Nadal is missing the tournament due to an injury for the first time since his debut in 2005. Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has also withdrawn his name but fans will definitely witness the action for two weeks with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz clashing in the second major title of the year.

With Nadal not in the picture, Djokovic is touted favorite to win in Paris and bag a record 23rd Grand Slam title. He is seeded at no.3 after failing to reach the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and most recently Italian Open. Current no.1 Carlos Alcaraz lost in the second round in last year's Roland-Garros but is tipped to win his maiden Grand Slam title on June 11.

World no.2 Daniil Medvedev bagged the Italian Open to display his improvement on clay and will target his maiden French Open title. In women's singles, the reigning champion Iga Swiatek enters the tournament as a world no.1 for the second consecutive year. The Polish youngster has won two French Open titles (2020, 2022) and enters this edition as a clear favorite, despite her injury troubles in Italian Open.

French Open 2023 - Where to Watch?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open 2023 live telecast on Sony TEN. Main draw matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST while the final will be played at 6:30 PM IST on June 11. Indian users can also enjoy the game on the SonyLiv website and application with a premium subscription. France TV sport will telecast live matches in France while fans from the United States of America can enjoy them on NBC and Tennis Channel.

Here is the complete list of French Open Telecast and Live Streaming Details

India - Sony TEN and SonyLiv

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Shinai Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab

Japan - WOWOW

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

French Open 2023 Schedule

The qualifying round has already started on May 22 and will be concluded on May 26. The draw for the main round will be held on May 25 at 1:00 PM UK time. The main draw will start on May 28 and the matches will begin at 11:00 AM Local time (2:30 PM IST). The final will be played on June 11 and the game will start at 3:00 pm Local time (6:30 PM IST).

