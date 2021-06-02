French Open 2021 lookahead: Serena Williams in 2nd-round action

Image Source : AP United States Serena Williams plays a return to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31

A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Serena Williams will try to get back to the third round at Roland Garros a year after she withdrew from the tournament before her second match because of an injured left Achilles. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is scheduled to face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the third match at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 4 of the clay-court major. The night session in the main stadium features No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev taking on Tommy Paul, a 24-year-old American who is ranked 52nd. Medevev is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, including at this year's Australian Open. Paul has never been past the third round at a major but he was the junior champion at the French Open in 2015. Other players in action include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Rain. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius)

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius)

TUESDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Bernarda Pera 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; No. 13 Jennifer Brady beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3; No. 24 Coco Gauff beat Aleksandra Krunic 7-6 (11), 6-4; No. 32 Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Venus Williams 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s First Round: No. 3 Rafael Nadal beat Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3); Jan-Lennard Struff beat No. 7 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4; Andreas Seppi beat No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4; No. 24 Aslan Karatsev beat Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

26 — Consecutive sets won at Roland Garros by Nadal, dating to his victory in the 2019 final.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was incredible. ... I could feel their energy.” — French player Gael Monfils, speaking about having more spectators allowed at the tournament as coronavirus restrictions have been eased somewhat; up to 5,000 per day are being let into the grounds, an increase from last year's 1,000 limit.