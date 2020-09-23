French Open 2020: Bianca Andreescu pulls out of tournament to focus on health, training

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andreescu has joined Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty in the list of women's players who have pulled out of French Open 2020.

World number seven Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the upcoming French Open Grand Slam and will take the rest of the season off to focus on her health and training.

"I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay court swing this year and will be taking the remainder of the season off to focus on my health and training," the Canadian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Andreescu, who did not defend her 2019 US Open title in New York this year, has not played on tour since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last year. She also did not participate in the Australian Open held in January this year.

The 20-year-old further said she is looking forward to the next year's Tokyo Olympics and wants to utilise the time in improving her game.

"As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics. I want to use this time to focus on my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever."

Andreescu has now joined Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka in the list of players who have pulled out of the clay court grand slam beginning Sunday.

