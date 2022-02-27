Sunday, February 27, 2022
     
Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Rublev beats Vesely in Dubai for 10th title

The seventh-ranked Russian won the Open 13 tournament last Sunday in Marseille, where he also took the doubles title with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.

Dubai Updated on: February 27, 2022 12:33 IST
Russia's Andrey Rublev holds the trophy after defeating Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely in the Men's final of Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Highlights

  • Vesely had knocked out Djokovic in the quarterfinals and reached the final by beaitng Shapovalov

Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week — and 10th overall — when he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships.

The seventh-ranked Russian won the Open 13 tournament last Sunday in Marseille, where he also took the doubles title with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.

Vesely had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and reached the final by outlasting Denis Shapovalov in more than three hours on Friday.

“Both of us were super tired,” Rublev said in his on-court interview on Saturday. “I didn't expect this because I didn't have time to adapt. It's an amazing feeling. I feel super happy.”

On Friday, Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal.

(Reported by AP)

