Australian Open 2024 seedings confirmed; list of all 64 seeded players for first Grand Slam of the year

The world no.1 Novak Djokovic takes the top seed in the men's singles at the upcoming Australian Open 2024. The ten-time Australian Open champion triggers a potential final against Carlos Alcaraz who bags the second seed while Russia's Dannil Medvedev claims the no.3.

In the women's singles, top-ranked Iga Swiatek bags a first seed while the current Australian Open champion and the world no.2 Arnya Sabalenka claims the second seed. The last edition's runner-up Elena Rybakina, who kicked off the 2024 with a Brisbane International title this week, takes the fourth seed while the young US Open champion Coco Gauff takes the fourth seed.

All top 32 ATP-ranked players take the seedings in the men's singles but there is a change in the women's seedings due to the absence of injured Karolina Muchova, who currently occupies the no.9 position in the WTA rankings. Czech's Petra Kvitova, two-time Wimbledon champion, also misses out due to pregnancy

Seeding for men's singles event:

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Jannik Sinner Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Hubert Hurkacz Alex de Minaur Casper Ruud Taylor Fritz Grigor Dimitrov Tommy Paul Karen Khachanov Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe Nicholas Jarry Cameron Norrie Adrian Mannarino Ugo Humbert Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Jan-Lennard Struff Lorenzo Musetti Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Alexander Bublik Jiri Lehecka

Seeding for women's singles event:

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Ons Jabeur Marketa Vondrousova Maria Sakkari Barbora Krejcikova Beatriz Haddad Maia Jelena Ostapenko Zheng Qinwen Liudmila Samsonova Daria Kasatkina Veronika Kudermetova Caroline Garcia Ekaterina Alexandrova Victoria Azarenka Elina Svitolina Magda Linette Donna Vekic Sorana Cirstea Anastasia Potapova Anhelina Kalinina Elise Mertens Jasmine Paolini Emma Navarro Lesia Tsurenko Zhu Lin Wang Xinyu Marie Bouzkova Leylah Fernandez

Meanwhile, the 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal suffered an injury blow on his return to the court after a gap of almost a year. Nadal suffered a fresh muscle injury in the recent Brisbane International and later withdrew from the Australian Open 2024.