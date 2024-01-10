Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
Australian Open 2024 seedings confirmed; list of all 64 seeded players for first Grand Slam of the year

Ten-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic takes the top seed for men's singles at the 2024 edition while the current world no.1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek tops the seedings chart in the women's singles event.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2024 20:58 IST
Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic
Image Source : GETTY Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic with Australian Open 2023 singles trophies

The world no.1 Novak Djokovic takes the top seed in the men's singles at the upcoming Australian Open 2024. The ten-time Australian Open champion triggers a potential final against Carlos Alcaraz who bags the second seed while Russia's Dannil Medvedev claims the no.3.

In the women's singles, top-ranked Iga Swiatek bags a first seed while the current Australian Open champion and the world no.2 Arnya Sabalenka claims the second seed. The last edition's runner-up Elena Rybakina, who kicked off the 2024 with a Brisbane International title this week, takes the fourth seed while the young US Open champion Coco Gauff takes the fourth seed.

All top 32 ATP-ranked players take the seedings in the men's singles but there is a change in the women's seedings due to the absence of injured Karolina Muchova, who currently occupies the no.9 position in the WTA rankings. Czech's Petra Kvitova, two-time Wimbledon champion, also misses out due to pregnancy 

Seeding for men's singles event:

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Daniil Medvedev
  4. Jannik Sinner
  5. Andrey Rublev
  6. Alexander Zverev
  7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  8. Holger Rune
  9. Hubert Hurkacz
  10. Alex de Minaur
  11. Casper Ruud
  12. Taylor Fritz
  13. Grigor Dimitrov
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Karen Khachanov
  16. Ben Shelton
  17. Frances Tiafoe
  18. Nicholas Jarry
  19. Cameron Norrie
  20. Adrian Mannarino
  21. Ugo Humbert
  22. Francisco Cerundolo
  23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  24. Jan-Lennard Struff
  25. Lorenzo Musetti
  26. Sebastian Baez
  27. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  28. Tallon Griekspoor
  29. Sebastian Korda
  30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  31. Alexander Bublik
  32. Jiri Lehecka

Seeding for women's singles event:

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Elena Rybakina
  4. Coco Gauff
  5. Jessica Pegula
  6. Ons Jabeur
  7. Marketa Vondrousova
  8. Maria Sakkari
  9. Barbora Krejcikova
  10. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  11. Jelena Ostapenko
  12. Zheng Qinwen
  13. Liudmila Samsonova
  14. Daria Kasatkina
  15. Veronika Kudermetova
  16. Caroline Garcia
  17. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  18. Victoria Azarenka
  19. Elina Svitolina
  20. Magda Linette
  21. Donna Vekic
  22. Sorana Cirstea
  23. Anastasia Potapova
  24. Anhelina Kalinina
  25. Elise Mertens
  26. Jasmine Paolini
  27. Emma Navarro
  28. Lesia Tsurenko
  29. Zhu Lin
  30. Wang Xinyu
  31. Marie Bouzkova
  32. Leylah Fernandez

Meanwhile, the 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal suffered an injury blow on his return to the court after a gap of almost a year. Nadal suffered a fresh muscle injury in the recent Brisbane International and later withdrew from the Australian Open 2024. 

