Australian Open 2023 | From Murray stunning Berrettini to Djokovic marching in round 2, key results from Day 2

Australian Open 2023 | The second Day of the Australian Open 2023 witnessed some high-quality action, some nail-biting matches and some great emotions. England's Andy Murray stunned the 2022 Australian Open semifinalist as he rolled back the years to reach the second round of the tournament. Meanwhile, Serbia's Novak Djokovic begin his campaign in style as the 21-time Grand Slam winner defeated Carballes Baena in straight sets. Here are all the key results of the second day of the Australian Open.

Murray displays magic to outclass Berrettini

Veteran Tennis Andy Murray was up against a rising star of the new generation in his first match of the tournament. Murray, a multiple-time runner-up at Australian Open needed to display magic from his racquet to overcome Berrettini in 4 hours and 49 minutes. He won the first two sets before going down in the next two and saving a match point in the decider. He won the match by 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), and 7-6 (10-6).

Djokovic starts on a high note

Serbia's Novak Djokovic started his campaign to the first Grand Slam of the year on a high note when he outclassed Baena in straight sets by 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. Djokovic saved three early break points to emerge victorious in the first set before edging past in the second set. He did not break a sweat in the third set.

Ons Jabeur survives mini scare

The 2022 Wimbledon and US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur was under the cloud in her first match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidanšek as the second-seeded Jabeur was tested. She won the opening set in a closely fought tiebreaker before going down in the second set. The Tunisian amassed inspiration to overcome the World No. 98 in the decider to win it by 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka marches in the second round

Belarusian Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka marched into the second round of the Australian Open after thumping Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova in 1 hour and 9 minutes. She clinched the first set by 6-1 before managing a straight sets win as she won the second set by 6-4.

