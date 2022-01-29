Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins Live Match Updates Australian Open 2022 Women's Final from Melbourne

Ashleigh Barty Vs Danielle Collins Australian Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Score: Get the Live Score, Results, Live updates and Latest score of the 2022 Australian Open women's singles final at Rod Laver Arena.

India TV Sports Desk Reported by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Updated on: January 29, 2022 14:00 IST
Barty
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Ashleigh Barty will take on Danielle Collins in the women's singles final of the 2022 Australian Open. 

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins Live Match Updates Australian Open 2022 Women's Final from Melbourne  

Head to head - Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins

This will be the 5th time that Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Rose Collins fight against each other. The head to head is 3-1 for Barty, but they are 1-1 on hard. The last time that they fought against each other, Collins won 6-3 6-4 in the 2nd round in Adelaide back in 2021.

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins - Who will be the new Australian Open champion?

History in making

Time on Court

Match Details

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins

7.30 pm local time/ 8.30 am GMT/ 3.30 am EST/ 2 pm IST

Rod Laver Arena.

Ashleigh Barty's road to final 

27.01.22 - Semifinal - Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys - 6-1, 6-3

25.01.22 - Quarterfinals - Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula - 6-2, 6-0

23.01.22 - 4th round - Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova - 6-4, 6-3

21.01.22 - 3rd round - Ashleigh Barty vs Camila Giorgi - 6-2, 6-3

19.01.22 - 2nd round - Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti - 6-1, 6-1

17.01.22- 1st round - Ashleigh Barty vs Lesya Tsurenko - 6-0, 6-1

Danielle Rose Collins' road to final

27.01.22 - Semifinal - Danielle Rose Collins vs Iga Swiatek - 6-4, 6-1

26.01.22 - Quarterfinals - Danielle Rose Collins vs Alize Cornet - 7-5, 6-1

24.01.22 - 4th round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Elise Mertens - 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

22.01.22 - 3rd round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Clara Tauson - 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

20.01.22 - 2nd round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Ana Konjuh - 6-4, 6-3

18.01.22- 1st round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Caroline Dolehide - 6-1, 6-3 

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open women's singles final: Barty vs Collins 

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain
In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Italy
In Italy, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA
In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia
In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece
In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada
In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia
In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East
In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022. 

