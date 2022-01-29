Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ashleigh Barty will take on Danielle Collins in the women's singles final of the 2022 Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins Live Match Updates Australian Open 2022 Women's Final from Melbourne

This will be the 5th time that Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Rose Collins fight against each other. The head to head is 3-1 for Barty, but they are 1-1 on hard. The last time that they fought against each other, Collins won 6-3 6-4 in the 2nd round in Adelaide back in 2021.

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins - Who will be the new Australian Open champion?

History in making

Time on Court

Match Details

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins

7.30 pm local time/ 8.30 am GMT/ 3.30 am EST/ 2 pm IST

Rod Laver Arena.

Ashleigh Barty's road to final

27.01.22 - Semifinal - Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys - 6-1, 6-3

25.01.22 - Quarterfinals - Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula - 6-2, 6-0

23.01.22 - 4th round - Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova - 6-4, 6-3

21.01.22 - 3rd round - Ashleigh Barty vs Camila Giorgi - 6-2, 6-3

19.01.22 - 2nd round - Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti - 6-1, 6-1

17.01.22- 1st round - Ashleigh Barty vs Lesya Tsurenko - 6-0, 6-1

Danielle Rose Collins' road to final

27.01.22 - Semifinal - Danielle Rose Collins vs Iga Swiatek - 6-4, 6-1

26.01.22 - Quarterfinals - Danielle Rose Collins vs Alize Cornet - 7-5, 6-1

24.01.22 - 4th round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Elise Mertens - 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

22.01.22 - 3rd round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Clara Tauson - 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

20.01.22 - 2nd round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Ana Konjuh - 6-4, 6-3

18.01.22- 1st round - Danielle Rose Collins vs Caroline Dolehide - 6-1, 6-3

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open women's singles final: Barty vs Collins

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open 2022. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Italy

In Italy, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA

In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Russia

In Russia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Greece

In Greece, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada

In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia

In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East

In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.