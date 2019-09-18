Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Roger Federer to play exhibition matches in Argentina and Colombia

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer will play exhibition matches in Argentina and Colombia in November.

The 38-year-old will face 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in Buenos Aires on November 20, and rising German star Alexander Zverev in Bogota two days later, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will be only Federer's second appearance in Colombia, coming seven years after he beat Frenchman Wilfried Tsonga in an exhibition duel in Bogota.

"Hello Colombia. I can't wait to go back and play on November 22 at the Movistar Arena in Bogota. I hope everyone can attend," the former world No. 1 said in a video posted on social media by event organiser IMLA Colombia.

Federer, whose 20 grand slam titles make him the most successful male player in history, is currently third in the ATP tour rankings while Zverev is sixth and Del Potro 71st.