Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Ice queen' Karolina Pliskova admits she too gets nervous and annoyed

World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova has laughed off her "ice queen" tag on the circuit and revealed that she too gets nervous and scared just like any other player.

Pliskova, who has won 16 WTA tour titles in her career so far, is famous for her calm on-court demeanour as well as her big serving.

"Of course I get nervous, scared. Annoyed a lot," she told ‘Chatting with Daniela', Roland Garros' daily show as per the official WTA website.

"People when they see me on TV they are like: 'Come on, you're completely frozen.' Like an ice queen, they call me. Then they see me in real life and I'm laughing all the time and telling jokes, they're like: 'No, it's not you, it's not possible'.

"It's not that I don't want to have emotions, I have so many emotions," she added.

As the Tour remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world, the 29-year-old said she will take advantage of the unexpected break by running a coaching camp for kids.

"I've had two waves. The first was that I was excited to be at home, I was enjoying being at home, seeing my parents, and I was just doing my stuff at home, organising my closet, normal things we never have time for," Pliskova said.

"And then I started to get a bit bored and I still tried to practice, to exercise or to play tennis every day for one or two hours.

"It's been about two months; I think I'm doing OK. I've started to do some other sports so I don't get crazy from just going to the gym and playing tennis," she added.

