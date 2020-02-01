Garbine Muguruza vs Sofia Kenin Live Streaming: Watch Australian Open 2020 women's final online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Garbine Muguruza vs Sofia Kenin Live Streaming: Watch Australian Open 2020 women's final on SonyLIV

Sofia Kenin upset top-ranked Ash Barty to reach her first final at a Grand Slam, where she'll face two-time major champion and former No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza. The 14th-seeded American had never been past the fourth round of a major until her run at the Australian Open, where she took out 15-year-old rising star Coco Gauff and local hope Barty in Week 2. She says the wins over high-profile players, including Serena Williams at last year's French Open, have set her up for big things. Muguruza is into her fourth major title match and is the only woman to beat each Williams sister at that stage, defeating Serena at the French Open in 2016 and Venus at Wimbledon in 2017. Muguruza dropped out of the top 30 after two relatively quiet seasons and is unseeded at a major for the first time since 2014.

The women's singles final will be played on February 1, 2020.

The final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The final will start at 2:00 PM IST.

The final will be on telecast on Sony TEN and Sony SIX.

The live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.