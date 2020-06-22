Andy Murray says priority is to play at US Open and French Open

Image Source : GETTY File image of Andy Murray

Former world number one Andy Murray on Monday said that he is looking forward to participating in both the upcoming Grand Slams of the year - US Open and French Open - given that the conditions are safe for players to be a part of the tournament.

Tennis, like all other sport across the globe, has been suspended since March. However, ATP and WTA, earlier last week, confirmed their return with August resumption. And both the calendars featured the US Open, scheduled from August 31 to September 12 in New York, and French Open, which will be held from September 27 to October 11 in Paris.

Murray even admitted that he was fine with the health protocols for the two majors even while other tennis stars expressed their doubt over their participation.

“Playing the Grand Slams would be my priority,” Murray was quoted as saying by British media on Monday. “I think the schedule is tricky and I understand the reason why it is like that.

“I don’t mind what the situation is, providing it is safe. If I was told I could take one person with me... you can make that work. I’d probably go with a physio and some coaching could be done remotely.”

Meanwhile, tennis resumption has hit a major setback with two players - Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric - testing positive followng their participation in the Adria Tour of events organised by Novak Djokovic.

Murray, on the other hand, will be making a tennis return for the first time since his Davis Cup appearance last November following which he withdrew from Australian Open owing to hip injury. He will be part of the 'Battle of the Brits' organised by his brother Jamie which will be a behind-closed door event.

“My hip has been feeling better for probably the past three or four weeks. It feels better than it did in March,” he added.

“Right now, I feel a little bit more confident because I’ve had more training under my belt, more practice. In March time, I’d only been practising for four or five weeks since I’d had the issues.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage